Ottawa Chamber of Commerce hosts 16th annual Ladies Night Out

The Ottawa Chamber's 16th annual Ladies Night Out took place on October 1 in downtown Ottawa. The event, which takes place on the first Friday of October, features a scavenger hunt at businesses around town where women can use the clues they find to enter a 50/50 raffle for a chance to win $100 in chamber currency.

Over 30 local businesses participated in the event. Representatives said the event, which had about 50 participants in its first year, now brings in up to 500 women each year.