Boil water advisory issued for parts of Franklin County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the Franklin County Rural Water District No. 6, east of Highway K33 and North of Highway 68. The advisory was issued due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which can lead to a loss of chlorine and result in bacterial contamination.

The KDHE recommends the following steps if your water appears dirty:

Flush the water lines by letting the water run until it's clear

Boil water for one minute before drinking or using in food, or use bottled water

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker

Disinfect dishes and silverware by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water

Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled, but children should be supervised while in the bath to ensure they don't consume any water.

The advisory began on October 4 and will stay in effect until the KDHE rescinds it. For more information, call 785-296-5514.