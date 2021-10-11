Lake Region, composed of six counties, hold first economic summit

Economic Development Directors and community leaders from the Lake Region Resource Conservation and Development, or RC&D, shared ideas and information on promoting economic development during a meeting in Ottawa last month. Representatives from Franklin, Linn, Anderson, Miami, Osage and Coffey Counties were in attendance.

This was the first event of its type in the area and it was organized by Paul Bean, the Franklin County Economic Development Director, in cooperation with Don Stottlemire, Lake Region RC&D President. The meeting was held at the PrimeTime Grille in Ottawa.

We had a great gathering, thanks to Mr. Stottlemire. It was beneficial to get the 6-county area together to communicate and work together – see if there are opportunities that, as a group, we can maybe move the ball a little further,” commented Bean. “We appreciate Don and the Lake Region’s support of our efforts. I received a lot of great feedback from others in attendance.”

The group plans to make the luncheon a quarterly event and is hoping to meet in Anderson County at the end of December.