Franklin Co. Historical Society Receives over $7,000 in COVID recovery grant funds

The Franklin County Historical Society has received $7,164 in SHARP Recovery grant funds from Humanities Kansas, FCHS Director Diana Staresinic-Deane announced Tuesday.

The SHARP Recovery Grants support cultural organizations across the state of Kansas that have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant funds can be used for general operating support, staff retention, and any digital or operational transitions needed for work in the post-pandemic era. Humanities Kansas, a Topeka-based nonprofit that seeks to promote the arts across Kansas, awarded 121 SHARP grants statewide.

“Humanities Kansas is honored to be able to support Kansas cultural organizations as we recover from the impact of Covid,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director. “This past year has demonstrated that Kansans lean into the humanities during challenging times. Kansas cultural organizations that do work in the humanities provide important social connections and contribute to the economic well-being and strength of our communities.”

Funds for the SHARP grants were made available through the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan at the beginning of 2021.