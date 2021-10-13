Freedom's Frontier celebrates 15th anniversary

Freedom's Frontier National Heritage Area, a collection of historical sites in eastern Kansas and western Missouri, is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary in October.

President George W. Bush signed legislation creating Freedom's Frontier National Heritage Area on October 12, 2006. The area spans 41 counties in two states and includes historic sites, libraries, and museums pertaining to some of America's most significant historical events, from the Civil War to the Civil Rights Movement.

Franklin County is home to three Freedom's Frontier sites: the Franklin County Visitors Center, the Franklin County Records and Research Center, and Dietrich Cabin, a cabin built in 1859 by German immigrants Jacob and Catherine Dietrich.

For more information on Freedom's Frontier National Heritage Area, visit freedomsfrontier.org.