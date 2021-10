The Herald Staff

Early voting for school board and city elections started Monday and concludes, noon Nov. 1 at the Franklin County Courthouse.

Voting hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The county clerk’s office will have a special hours on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The general election is Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.