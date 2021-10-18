Law enforcement to enforce seat belt laws around schools during campaign

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa Police Department will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies to stop what has been likened to an epidemic in Kansas.

The week of Oct. 25-29 law enforcement will be vigilant around schools looking for seat belt violations.

In 2019, eight children under the age of 13 lost their lives due to car crashes in Kansas. Sixty-two percent of those children were not wearing their seat belts. According to the 2019 Kansas observational seatbelt survey, children are much more likely to be buckled up if the driver is wearing their seat belt. If the driver is buckled, about 97% of the children are restrained.

If the driver is not buckled, only about 30% of the observed children were buckled.

We want adults to model good driving behaviors for children, law enforcement officials said.

For more than 20 years, officers have educated and warned drivers and passengers regarding the importance of using seatbelts while in their vehicle. There should be no surprises when it comes to this enforcement effort, law enforcement officials said.

Officers will issue citations to anyone who does not obey Kansas law. Drivers are asked to watch their speed, especially in school zones, eliminate the distractions, and always buckle up.