Local truckers hosting first "Trick or Treat with a Trucker" event

Truckers from Dart Transit Company will be hosting a first-of-its-kind event in Ottawa on Halloween: it's called Trick or Treat with a Trucker, and it'll be happening in the Walmart parking lot on 2101 S. Princeton St from noon to 9 pm.

Most truckers work long hours on the road and often miss out on celebrating holidays like Halloween with their families, organizer Cassie O'Connor said. "They got together and they thought it would be a good idea to decorate the trucks and be able to hand out candy to the kids just like they would if they were home, but in a different environment,"

The event is free and open to the public; costumes are not required but are recommended. About a dozen truckers will be handing out candy from their rigs, and kids will even have the opportunity to take a look inside a truck and honk the horn.

"In my generation, we used to pump our arm to get people to honk their horn, and there was so much more respect on the road, and the kids loved to see the trucks," O'Connor said. "So it's kind of opening peoples' eyes to the trucks and the fact that they're always gonna be around, but it's also just something for the truckers to get a chance to feel like they actually get to celebrate a holiday while they're not able to be home."

O'Connor said Walmart has expressed interest in holding the event annually if everything goes according to plan. For more information, visit the Trick or Treat with a Trucker Facebook page.