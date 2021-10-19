OPD, DEA Hosting Drug Take Back Day Oct. 23

The Ottawa Police Department is participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 23.

From 10 am to 2 pm, community members can drop off expired or unused prescription medications at the Ottawa Police Department building at 715 W 2nd St. Make sure to cover up any identifying information on pill bottles, such as your name and address.

Two Drug Take Back Days are held each year, one in the spring and one in the fall. OPD says over 50 pounds of discarded medication was collected during last spring's Take Back Day, and 420 tons were collecting nationwide, according to the DEA.

Visit DEATakeBack.com to find a list of all collection sites.