Ottawa boy wins KDOT poster contest

A nine-year-old Ottawa boy received a new bike for his artistic talent after winning the Kansas Department of Transportation's "Put the Brakes on Fatalities" poster contest.

Antonio Guerro was one of three winners from across the state who won the contest, which was open to 5 to 13-year-olds. The posters were created for Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day, which falls on October 10 each year. Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day seeks to spread awareness of traffic-related fatalities, which occur at a rate of about 100 per day across the United States.

Antonio's new bike (and helmet, of course) was donated by the Kansas Turnpike Authority and Safe Kids Kansas.

For more information on Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day, visit ksdot.org