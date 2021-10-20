OU campus full of homecoming festivities

The Herald Staff

Ottawa University is celebrating its 90th Homecoming this week. There are several scheduled for its annual Homecoming weekend.

Ottawa did not celebrate Homecoming in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns. It was just the third time Homecoming was not held in the past century.

This year’s celebration features the Braves Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the OU Alumni Association Awards Banquet, Inauguration of President and CEO Dr. William M. Tsutsui and the Homecoming football game.

On Thursday, six individuals will be inducted into the Braves Athletic Hall of Fame: Richard (Dick) Maack ’59, Paul Wheaton ’52, Birch Roybal ’06, Brittany Broyles ’07, Kevin Eichner ’73, and Corkie Hedlund.

The Ottawa University Alumni Association Awards Banquet will take place Friday, honoring Harold Popp ’59, Mitch Barnhart ’81, Michael ’16 and Regan (Aeschliman) ’16 Jones, and Dr. John Holzhuter.

On Saturday, President and CEO Dr. William M. Tsutsui will be installed as the 22nd President of Ottawa University; and the Braves will battle the Friends University in the homecoming football game.

While several events are free and open to the public, some require a ticket or advance registration. For more information on ticketed events, please contact Susan Trendel at 785-248-2331 or susan.trendel@ottawa.edu.

Thursday

8 a.m. Chamber Coffee, Gangwish Library, Schendel Conference Center

8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Braves Fan Shop Open

6:30 p.m. Braves Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet*, Schendel Conference Center; Inductees: Richard (Dick) Maack ’59, Paul Wheaton ’52, Birch Roybal ’06, Brittany Broyles ’07, Kevin Eichner ’73, and Corkie Hedlund.

Friday

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Alumni Check-In, Gangwish Library, Scherich Atrium

8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Braves Fan Shop Open

9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Class ’70 and ’71 – 50th Year Class Reception*, University Lawn

11:30 a.m. Celebration Luncheon*, Gangwish Library, Schendel Conference Center

5 p.m. Women’s Soccer vs. Southwestern College, AdventHealth Field at Ottawa University

6 p.m. Women’s Basketball Scrimmage at Coffeyville Community College, Coffeyville, Kan.

6 - 8:30 p.m. Ottawa University Alumni Association Banquet*, Schendel Conference Center; Recipients: Harold Popp ’59, Mitch Barnhart ’81, Michael ’16 and Regan (Aeschliman) ’16 Jones, and Dr. John Holzhuter

6:30 p.m. Men’s Basketball Alumni Scrimmage, Wilson Field House

7:30 p.m. Men’s Soccer vs. Southwestern College, AdventHealth Field at Ottawa University

8 p.m. Late Night Bonfire, 11th & Mulberry St.

8:30 p.m. Class & Affinity Socials*

Class of ’70, The Historic Post Office

Class of ’71, Smoked Creations BBQ

Saturday

8 a.m. Men’s and Women’s Cross County at Mid-States Classic, Winfield, Kan.

10 a.m. Baseball Inner-squad Scrimmage, Dick Peters Sports Complex

9 a.m. Creed Family Greenhouse Dedication, Creed Family Greenhouse

9 a.m. Braves Visit Day; Gangwish Library

9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Alumni Check-In, Gangwish Library, Scherich Atrium

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Braves Fan Shop Open

10 a.m. Softball Alumni Scrimmage, Dick Peters Sports Complex

10:30 a.m. Inauguration Ceremony for William M. Tsutsui, Fredrikson Chapel

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Alumni Tailgate Lunch at Food Trucks*, University Mall

12:45 p.m. Homecoming Coronation, AdventHealth Field at Ottawa University

1 p.m. Football vs. Friends University[JM1] , AdventHealth Field at Ottawa University

6 p.m. Class Dinners* (Golden Club, Class of ’60, Class of ’61, Class of ’70, Class of ’71)

7 p.m. Women’s Volleyball vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Wilson Field House

Sunday

9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Community Worship Service, First Baptist Church, Ottawa