Pair of brothers arrested in Ottawa vandalism

The Ottawa Herald

A pair of brothers have been arrested in connection with a string of vandalism incidents in Ottawa Wednesday afternoon, OPD says.

According to Lt. Douglas Waterman, OPD received a report of property damage from the area of 9th and Lincoln through South Princeton St. Waterman said the properties damaged were both city and privately owned. Patrol officers located and arrested two suspects, 18-year-old Jadrian Root and 19-year-old Brendan Root, both from Ottawa, a short time later. The brothers are being housed in the Franklin County Jail awaiting an initial appearance in court.

If anyone has more information related to this incident, they can call the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-2561.