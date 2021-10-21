OPD partnering with Elizabeth Layton Center to create Community Policing Unit

The Ottawa Police Department has received over $150,000 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, or JAG, Chief Adam Weingartner announced this week. The funds will go toward creating two new positions at OPD: a mental health Crisis Co-responder and a Community Policing Officer, who will make up the city's Community Policing Unit. The Department hopes these new positions, along with a partnership with the Elizabeth Layton Center, will help connect those experiencing mental health issues with the care and resources they need.

Police Chief Adam Weingartner says OPD has tried to make room for a crisis co-responder in its budget for the past four years but has been unable to afford it until receiving the JAG grant. "The Community Policing Unit has always been our long-term plan, and it's just been a challenge about getting to the point we are today, but I'm very thankful that we did receive the grant and now we'll be able to move forward," Weingartner said. The JAG Grant is awarded to states and local governments to use towards a variety of initiatives, including drug treatment programs, technology improvement, and mental health programs.

OPD has been working with Elizabeth Layton Center Director Dr. Leslie Bjork to write job descriptions for the two new positions, which are both currently accepting applications. The crisis co-responder will be hired and trained through the Elizabeth Layton Center, while the Community Policing Officer will work for OPD and be specially trained in crisis intervention. Although all OPD officers undergo crisis intervention training, Weingartner believes hiring an officer whose main responsibility is to handle mental health calls, as well as a professional trained in mental health therapy, will help ensure calls don't turn violent and result in arrest. "Non-emergency intervention is the safest and best approach of handling [mental health crises] and keeping everybody safe- not only the people in crisis, but the law enforcement and the community," he said.

The Community Policing Unit will also work to connect vulnerable populations like senior citizens and homeless individuals with the resources they need. "We know that the homelessness issue in Ottawa is not going to go away any time soon," Weingartner admitted. "We also recognize that we can't solve it. But what we can do is be a part of the conversation of how we support these people and get them the resources they need to the degree that they want to accept it, and we're finally gonna have an employee that can coordinate a response." OPD will be working with local agencies to get people set up with the help they need and follow up with them after their initial appointments, which is a crucial step. "[The Community Policing Unit] working generally during the week and during business hours I think is gonna have a lot more people in touch with and following through with resource agencies, and that's the most important part, is to follow through," Weingartner said.

In the future, OPD hopes to expand the Community Policing Unit to include positions like its Community Services Officer, Animal Control Officer, and School Resource Officer. "We think the concept of a Community Policing Unit aligns with a lot of the services that we have several employees already doing, and now we'll just kind of centralize that into one unit," Weingartner said.

OPD and the Elizabeth Layton Center are currently accepting applications for the Community Policing Officer and Crisis Co-responder. If you are interested, call the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-2561.