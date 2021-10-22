Elizabeth Layton Center launches 2021 Winter Family Depression Treatment Scholarship

The Elizabeth Layton Center (ELC) has launched the 2021 Winter Family Depression Scholarship in an effort to make treatment for depression more affordable for those who need it.

"This has been an extremely challenging year, and many adults and youth in our community are suffering with depression," said ELC Executive Director Leslie Bjork. "Effective treatment for depression is available, and through the grace of the Winter family, financial support for its treatment is now an option."

The scholarship will pay for up to five eligible treatment services and was funded through the Wint and Nancy Winter Family Fund for Research and Treatment of Depression, an organization founded by the late Wint Winter Sr., a former KU football player and state senator, and his wife, Nancy, who lived much of their lives in Ottawa.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must meet the following criteria:

Live in Franklin or Miami County

Diagnosed with an eligible depressive diagnosis per ELC's Electronic Health Record

Services in question are to treat an eligible depressive diagnosis

Client would benefit from scholarship funding to help offset service costs such as co-payments, client fees, and deductibles

Scholarship funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis through December 31.

If you would like more information on the Winter Family scholarship or the Elizabeth Layton Center, call 785-242-3780 or visit www.laytoncenter.org.