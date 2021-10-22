Franklin County Halloween events

With Halloween fast approaching, you may still be scrambling for plans. Here's a list of some events happening around Franklin County over the next week that are sure to get you in the spooky spirit:

For the kids:

Ottawa Mainstreet Spook Parade, Oct. 30, 10 am-12 pm

Bring your little goblins and ghouls to downtown Ottawa for a candy-filled parade down Main Street, complete with a costume contest at Legacy Square.

OU Spooktacular Bash, Oct. 31, 6-8 pm

Head to the Schendel Conference Center inside Ottawa University's Gangwish Library for a carnival including over 30 different booths, a costume contest, and more! This event is open to kids in fifth grade and younger.

Trick or Treat with a trucker, Oct. 31, 12-9 pm

Truckers will be posted up in the Ottawa Walmart parking lot all afternoon on Halloween to hand out candy and give kids a tour of their big rigs

Ottawa Trunk or Treat, Oct. 27, 7-8 pm

Visit the Faith Lutheran Church parking lot Wednesday evening for a pre-Halloween trunk or treat event

Wellsville Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 3-6 pm

Wellsville Baptist Church will be holding a trunk or treat event in its parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Drive-Through trick or treat, Oct. 30, 6-8:30 pm

The Fraternal Order of the Eagles and Magnolias Hair Studio are sponsoring a drive-through trick or treat event at Ottawa's Forest Park the night before Halloween. Masks are recommended.

For adults

Halloween Weekend at Buck-U

Buck-U Distillery in Ottawa will be having live music all Halloween weekend, as well as a white lie t-shirt party on Friday and a costume contest Saturday. For those looking for a more family-friendly event, there will be a trunk-or-treat event on Sunday from 3 to 5 pm.

Pop-a-Top's Third Annual Halloween and Costume Party

Pre-game for Halloween at Pop-a-Top Bar's third annual Halloween and costume party starting Saturday at 10.