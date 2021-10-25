Kalmar donates modified truck to Legacy Square to be used as play structure

Kalmar Ottawa has donated a modified version of its terminal tractor to Legacy Square to be used as a play structure for kids, the City of Ottawa announced last week.

Kalmar was founded in Ottawa in 1941 and was originally located where Legacy Square stands today, said Director of Operations Alan Wilson. "With us being in the community now since 1941, we wanted to give back a little bit and do some unique playground equipment for the kids in the community,"

The donated truck was originally used for testing products, and once its job was finished, City representatives visited Kalmar to get a look at the truck and figure out what parts needed to be removed in order to make it safe for children to play on. Terminal trailers are used to move trailers and cargo from semis, planes, ships, and trains throughout cargo yards and warehouses. The concept for the product was developed by Kalmar, Wilson said, and the company remains the industry leader, with production lines in Poland and Shanghai.

After the truck was made kid-friendly, a tow truck hauled it out to Walnut Street, where it will be a permanent addition to the playground at Legacy Square.

After eight decades in Ottawa, it was imperative for Kalmar to give back to the people and the place that have allowed the company to grow into what it is today, Wilson said. "We've been in the community for a long time, since 1941, and it's important that we continue to be a good community neighbor. The majority of our workforce is here in Ottawa and Franklin County, and because we've been here for so long, we've had generations that have worked here at the site. So it's our community, and it's important that we be a part of it and we contribute to the community,"