Photos from OU and Daylight Donuts' Donut Run

Over 200 students from Ottawa University participated in the school's semi-annual donut run event with Daylight Donuts on October 22. The event was part of OU's Homecoming Week and has been a fixture in the community for years.

Students began lining up outside Daylight Donuts at 11:59 pm to receive two free donuts and a glass of milk or juice. The event went smoothly, said Daylight Donuts owner Charity McCain: "We have awesome students, they were all so polite and showed they were thankful and appreciative."

The Ottawa University donut run is held twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring.