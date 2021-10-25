KS Library Association names Wellsville City Library best Small Public Library in state

The Wellsville City Library has been named the best small public library in Kansas for 2021, the Kansas Library Association announced last week. Each year, a public library serving a community of fewer than 5,000 people receives the award during the Kansas Library Conference in Wichita, which takes place October 27-29. Award winners receive a $500 check from software company Auto-Graphics, Inc as well as a plaque and banner to display in their library.

Wellsville City Library stands out from other small-town libraries because it offers so many different programs to the community, said Project Director Becky Dodd. From storytime to Lego Cub to summer reading, there is something for every age and interest. The library also offers extensive resources to homeschooling families, which has especially come in handy during the pandemic. Wellsville has seen an increase in parents choosing to homeschool their children during COVID, and WCL is proud to offer them the tools they need to help their children succeed. The library also participates in an inner-library loan program, which allows patrons to borrow books, movies, and CDs from other libraries across the state.

The Wellsville City Library Board will decide what to do with the $500 from Auto-Graphics, but Dodd believes it will most likely go toward building a new meeting room, a project that recently received grant funding from Humanities Kansas. The current meeting room will be converted into a children's library.

Dodd and the rest of the WLC staff say they are honored to be recognized for the work they do in Wellsville. Ultimately, the award is about acknowledging the importance of public libraries, regardless of the size of the communities they serve. "Small libraries do have a big impact on the community. Big or small, as long as we are helping out our community, that's the main thing," said Dodd.

The Wellsville City Library is located at 115 W. 6th St. in Wellsville.