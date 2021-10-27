"Voice of the Jayhawks" writes children's book about James Naismith

If you've been to a KU football game or have watched the Jayhawks play basketball on TV, chances are you've heard Brian Hanni's voice. This fall, though, the official "Voice of the Jayhawks" is taking on a new project: he's written a children's book called "Game Maker", and it's all about the life of Dr. James Naismith, the inventor of basketball.

The idea for "Game Changer" first came to Hanni at one of the most difficult times to work in the sports world - it was March of 2020 and the NCAA had just decided to cancel the March Madness Tournament due to COVID-19. "I was sitting in Kansas City next to Bill Self at the Big 12 Tournament getting ready to tape our pre-game interview and they walk in and say 'stop, the tournament's been canceled', and I found out within a few hours that all spring sports had been canceled, and suddenly I had all of this time on my hands," Hanni recalled. He thought back to an interview he'd had just days earlier with Jim Naismith, the grandson of Dr. James Naismith, and suddenly he'd come up with a way to spend the strangest spring sports season in history - he'd write a children's book.

A writer since childhood, Hanni often penned poetic eulogies for victims of childhood cancer who had benefitted from his charity basketball tournament, the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic. He used these poetry skills to compose a fun, rhyming account of the life of Dr. Naismith, from growing up on a farm in Canada to watching the first Olympic game of basketball in Berlin in 1936. The book features illustrations by Topeka-based artist Rob Peters, who has also worked on books written by the "voices" of other college sports teams as well as a book about the Kansas City Chiefs.

When he was about halfway done with the book, Hanni met with Jim Naismith at his home in Texas to show him what he had so far. Naismith's comments provided Hanni with the confidence to finish the book and eased his anxieties about making a mistake and potentially upsetting the Naismith family. "[Jim] thought it was really representative of what his grandfather was like as a kid, and how he'd want his story to be told," Hanni said. "That meant a lot to me because as much as we want to sell copies of the book, the big thing is we're teaching the story of James Naismith to future generations that might come to Allen Fieldhouse and hear about the rules being here, but to hear about James Naismith and what he was like at their age and to learn that they might have some similarities, that's the type of storytelling that I think Naismith would want."

After months of editing, rewriting, and working with publishers, "Game Maker" was published this September. The book launch event was held in Springfield Massachusetts, where the first game of basketball was played in 1891. Springfield is also home to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and the book launch coincided with Hall of Fame Weekend. "You have Michael Jordan, and Lebron James, and all these big names in town," Hanni explained, "and Jim Naismith told me that if Dr. Naismith was still alive, he wouldn't have been across town hanging out with all of those Hall of Fame Players, he would've been right where we were at, which was the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, hanging out with the kids, because his passion was always to inspire future generations. That told me all I needed to know about who Dr. Naismith was as a person." During the event, Hanni donated two large cases of "Game Maker" to the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield and the Springfield YMCA, where Dr. Naismith once worked.

Hanni has been hosting book readings in-person and via Zoom over the past few weeks in hopes of spreading the word about the book. It's currently the top-selling children's book about basketball on Amazon and has been endorsed by everyone from Bill Self to ESPN Analyst Jay Bilas. The book's success is great, Hanni said, but his main goal with "Game Maker" was always to inspire kids to dream big. "Without James's big idea, you wouldn't know the names of Jordan, or Lebron, or Kobe," he said, "sometimes you can do amazing things that have an impact on generations upon generations, and that's what James did."

You can purchase "Game Maker" on Amazon or at your local Barnes and Noble.