OHS Holding "Thanks for Giving" food drive benefitting Connect Mobile Food Pantry

Marissa Ventrelli
The Ottawa Herald

Ottawa High School is holding a "Thanks for Giving" food drive for Connect Mobile Food Pantry in hopes of providing Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

Donors are asked to fill a bag with the following items and deliver it to OHS by November 9:

  • 1 box of instant potatoes
  • 2 cans or jars of gravy
  • Frozen chicken or frozen ham
  • 2 cans of green beans or other vegetables
  • 2 cans of fruit
  • 1 bag of egg noodles
  • 2 bags of stuffing mix
  • 2 cans of cream of chicken or cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 bag of french-fried onions
  • 1 boxed cake or dessert mix
  • Dinner rolls
  • 2 boxes of macaroni and cheese

If you can't provide all of the items listed, just donate what you can. Monetary donations are also welcome. Call 785-222-0848 with any questions.