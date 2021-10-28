OHS Holding "Thanks for Giving" food drive benefitting Connect Mobile Food Pantry
Marissa Ventrelli
The Ottawa Herald
Ottawa High School is holding a "Thanks for Giving" food drive for Connect Mobile Food Pantry in hopes of providing Thanksgiving meals for families in need.
Donors are asked to fill a bag with the following items and deliver it to OHS by November 9:
- 1 box of instant potatoes
- 2 cans or jars of gravy
- Frozen chicken or frozen ham
- 2 cans of green beans or other vegetables
- 2 cans of fruit
- 1 bag of egg noodles
- 2 bags of stuffing mix
- 2 cans of cream of chicken or cream of mushroom soup
- 1 bag of french-fried onions
- 1 boxed cake or dessert mix
- Dinner rolls
- 2 boxes of macaroni and cheese
If you can't provide all of the items listed, just donate what you can. Monetary donations are also welcome. Call 785-222-0848 with any questions.