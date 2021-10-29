Ottawa nine-year-old receives bicycle for winning KDOT poster contest

Nine-year-old Antonio Guerrero will soon be the envy of his neighborhood after he was presented with a brand-new Huffy Rock It bicycle for winning the Kansas Department of Transportation's Put the Brakes on Fatalities poster contest on October 29.

Antonio and two other kids from across the state were selected as winners of the annual contest, which was open to five through thirteen-year-olds. Children were asked to create a poster for KDOT's Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day, which seeks to spread awareness of traffic-related fatalities. Over 600 children took part in the contest.

The bike was donated by the Kansas Turnpike Authority, and the helmet was provided by Safe Kids Kansas.