KS Highway Patrol seeking witnesses to fatal hit and run in Franklin County

The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for anyone who may have witnessed a fatal hit-and-run accident on October 29 in Franklin County.

The crash occurred around 9 pm on southbound I-35 at mile marker 193. Technical Trooper William Bailiff says a Jeep and a Dodge Ram were traveling southbound involved in a road rage incident. The driver of the Dodge was tailgating the Jeep before changing lanes and coming to a stop in the right lane at mile marker 193. Bailiff says the driver of the Dodge then exited their vehicle and walked over to the Jeep, shouting at the driver. Occupants of the Jeep and a witness said a Commercial Motor Vehicle, or CMV, drove by and struck the rear driver side quarter panel of the Jeep and the driver of the Dodge, who was standing at the Jeep's driver-side window. The driver of the Dodge was killed in the incident.

The CMV continued south on I-35; a witness said she believed it might have had a blue bull rack cattle trailer.

If anyone has information regarding the crash or the identity of the CMV, they can call Technical Trooper Bailiff at 913-782-8100.