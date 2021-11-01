Olathe artist Brett Hall's exhibition "A Checkered Past" on display at Carnegie Center

An Olathe-based artist's first-ever exhibit is now on display at Ottawa's Carnegie Cultural Center. It's called "A Checkered Past", and it consists of abstract illustrations made using pens of all different colors.

Hall started doodling with ballpoint pens a few years ago for fun, but he never told anyone about his hobby. "It wasn't until my kids and my wife would see these drawings on my desk that they said, 'these are really good'," he recalled. "I thought to myself, 'that's what they're supposed to say', but it did inspire me to continue to make more drawings."

After his wife connected with Crystal Arnett from the Carnegie Cultural Center, Hall sent fifteen pieces to be put on display. "I'm actually pretty self-conscious about my art," Hall admitted. "So naturally I'm pretty nervous about displaying it. I guess you could say I'm getting outside the box a little," Each piece is matted, framed and available for sale.

As for the title of the exhibit, Hall says it's literal, not figurative. "The art that's on display at this time is in the past. I made it in the past," he explained. "This will all be the past. Depending on how this goes from present to the future, it will dictate whether or not there will be a checkered future."

"A Checkered Past" will be at the Carnegie Cultural Center until December 31.