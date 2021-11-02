Frontier Extension District to show how to control, identify Bush Honeysuckle

The Herald Staff

The Frontier Extension District, in conjunction with Ecotone Forestry and the Kansas Wildlife and Parks, will have a meeting regarding “Bush Honeysuckle.”

The public meeting is set for 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at the Prairie Sprit Trail-Princeton Railhead just off Galveston Street in Princeton.

What is bush honeysuckle? It is a “wild shrub” that has taken over the brush understories in many areas of Kansas. Bush honeysuckle is very noticeable in the spring as it greens up early and flowers in mid-May.

In the fall bush honeysuckle holds on to its leaves much longer than native trees and shrubs giving it an extreme competitive advantage. In fact, in the 1800s pioneers used bush honeysuckle as an ornamental plant in the landscape around the house. If you want to promote native species on your property, then controlling bush honeysuckle is a must.

Before you can control bush honeysuckle, you first have to identify it. Ryan Neises, owner of Ecotone Forestry, has scouted the area next to the site and has several plants that he can show. Once we have identified the plant, then there are couple different control methods. One being the use of a backpack mist blower and a glyphosate herbicide in the fall, normally late-October through late-November. The other popular method is the cut stump method, where the plant is cut at ground level and the stump is treated with Tordon RTU or glyphosate.

If you have any questions or need any special accommodations, please contact Ryan Schaub at 785.448.6826.