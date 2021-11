The Herald Staff

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to close the K-68 bridge over the Marais des Cygnes River in Ottawa for one week, beginning Monday. During the closure, a new concrete overlay will be placed on the second half of the bridge.

Traffic will detour on I-35, 15th Street and Eisenhower. KDOT expects the bridge to reopen by Monday, Nov. 15.Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.org.