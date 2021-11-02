Community raises over $75,000 for Douglas and Franklin Co. charities during Bo's Hog Wild

Local businesses donated over $75,000 to charities in Douglas and Franklin County during Bo's Hog Wild Brewfest & BBQ, which is held the last weekend of August each year. The event is held at organizer Bo Killough's farm outside of Baldwin City and features drinks from local breweries and meat from local barbecuers as well as a petting zoo, face painting, games, and more for the kids.

Bo's Hog Wild started over 30 years ago as a barbecue between Killough, an Ottawa native, and eight of his friends. The event stayed just between them until one of Killough's friends passed away in an accident on the Marais des Cygnes River. Killough decided to hold a fundraiser for the man's children and decided to continue raising donations for other children in need around Franklin County. "I started giving scholarships out in Ottawa, and then people found out about it, and it just keeps growing and growing," Killough said of his barbecue event, which he and his friends named Bo's Hog Wild. "I keep saying we're not gonna do it anymore, and shoot, they've already got it planned."

Bo's Hog Wild is sponsored by businesses from both Franklin and Douglas Counties and all proceeds go toward local charities. This year, $16,885 was donated to the Ottawa Police Foundation's DARE Camp, $15,901 went to Communities in Schools of Mid-America, and Just Food in Lawrence and CASA of Douglas County each received $23,001. Because of COVID, the Ottawa Police Department wasn't able to hold DARE Camp the past two summers, but they were able to surprise the students who participated in DARE during the 2020 and 2021 school year with Chamber Bucks purchased with funds raised during Bo's Hog Wild. "This has been a godsend for DARE Camp," said Tim Van Leiden, a childhood friend of Killough's and a member of the Ottawa Police Board. "It takes usually about 11, 12-grand a year to put DARE Camp on, so we're always scrambling to raise money- it's hard."

One of the reasons Killough believes the event is so successful is because people know exactly where the money is going, and they see how it's being used in their own communities. "The people that sponsor us love it because they know it's all going back to the community," he said, adding that many of his friends from high school who have moved out of Ottawa come back each year for the event: "it's kind of a time for people to come back and see everybody - it's like a reunion for old Ottawa people. Once you go to it, you never want to miss it."