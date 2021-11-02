Wellsville Joint Recreation Commission bringing new playground to Saddle Club Park

The Wellsville Joint Recreation Commission (WJRC) is upgrading the playground equipment at its Saddle Club Park. The old playground will be removed and a new one will take its place in the spring of 2022.

The $55,000 Energize Playground from GameTime and Cunnigham Recreation is being funded by a grant from GameTime and Cunningham Recreation, along with funds from the WJRC. The new playground will include two slides, roofs for shade, and several climbing activities.

"This new equipment will bring families to the park to enjoy the playground and other facilities we have to offer," said Bernie Smith of the WJRC. "It will provide a relaxing space for our community to interact, connect, and hopefully be physically active. Our new playground offers a safe space for kids to play while parents utilize our walking trail or while siblings are playing ball."

Saddle Club Park is located at 320 Pendleton Ave. in Wellsville next to the WJRC office.