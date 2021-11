Unofficial election results for Franklin County

Here are the election results from the November 2 election in Franklin County. All results are unofficial until canvassing is complete on November 8.

Mayor, City of Pomona

Marie Seneca

Mayor, City of Rantoul

Lora Jean McDowell

City Commission, Ottawa (3 winners)

Michael Skidmore

Emily Graves

Eric Crowley

City Council, Pomona (vote for 2)

Rick Smith

Write-in (write-in winner to be announced November 8)

City Council, Princeton (vote for 5)

Carol Lingo

Ronda Reed

Write-in (write-in winner to be announced November 8)

City Council, Rantoul (5 winners)

Gracie Castleberry

Jay Davis

Michelle Dennison

A. Susan Stottlemire

Pat Hutchinson

City Council, Richmond (2 winners)

Helen Feuerborn

Michael Topp

City Council, Wellsville (3 winners)

Charles Rutledge

Scott Hutchinson

Nichole Pruitt

City Council, Williamsburg (3 winners)

Jon Horne

Leon Wildeman

Write-in (write-in winner to be announced November 8)

Board of Education, USD 287

Ryan Sink

Denise Robinson

Stephanie Anderson

Board of Education, USD 288 (3 winners)

Ross Kimball

Jack Davis

Billy Johnson

Board of Education, USD 289

Shane Pruitt

Amanda Donovan

Dave Katzer

Board of Education, USD 290 (3 winners)

Christopher Cunningham

Glendy Spigle

Kelli Graves

Board of Education, USD 348

Philip J. Harvey

Tori Yardley

Steve Lyons

Frontier Extension District 11 Board (2 winners)