OPD Attempting to identify man in connection with shoplifting

The Ottawa Police Department is attempting to identify a man in connection to a shoplifting incident.

Two photos taken from the store's security camera depict a man with a grey beard and brown hair who was wearing a brown jacket, jeans and a white shirt. The man was also wearing a pair of sunglasses on his head.

If you have any information about this individual or the incident, contact OPD's non-emergency line at 785-242-1700.