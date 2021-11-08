Gov. Kelly announces plan to end state sales taxes on food

On Monday, Governor Laura Kelly announced she will be introducing a bill in the Kansas Legislature to eliminate the state sales tax on food.

“I’m pleased to introduce a plan that will ‘Axe the Food Tax’ and end the state sales tax on food,” Governor Kelly said. “For too long, Kansans have been paying more for groceries than people in almost every other state. This legislation will save the average Kansas family $500 dollars or more a year on their grocery bill; and thanks to the fiscally responsible decisions we made before and during the pandemic, we can cut the food sales tax and keep Kansas’ budget intact.

Kansas is one of seven states that fully taxes groceries. The food tax rate in Kansas is 6.5%, the second-highest in the country. Under the new plan, Governor Kelly's office says the average Kansas family of four will save about $500 on food each year.

“This bill will not only support our families but also our many hardworking businesses by keeping Kansans from going across the border to buy their groceries,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Under Governor Kelly’s leadership, Kansas is riding a record-breaking upward trajectory in economic development. This announcement will continue that momentum, building a stronger economy for Kansans now and into the future.”

The bill will be introduced during the 2022 Legislative session.