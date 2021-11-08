City of Ottawa holds 27th annual Veterans Day Parade

The City of Ottawa held its annual Veterans Day Parade over the weekend, a year after it had to be canceled due to COVID-19. The event was especially bittersweet for organizing director Sherry Wright, who will be retiring and handing her responsibilities down to her daughter-in-law, Rebecca Schmoe.

Wright has been with the parade since it first began in 1993 and has seen it become a beloved tradition in the community. "It is my passion to do all I can for our veterans," Wright, a military daughter and mother, said. The first parade was coordinated by Wright's family and the family of Gary Nicholson, who now serves as one of the park coordinators for the event, which has gone from a three-day event to a two-week-long installation. "I truly have enjoyed my time and as I said it is a bittersweet retirement, I know I will be helping in a distance," Wright said. "I am proud to have done what I have done for my hometown and our veterans, whether it's the parade and events or Support Your Troop Rallies. It was my honor to serve in this position."

On Saturday, floats from local businesses and several vintage military vehicles paraded down a flag-lined Main Street towards Forest Park. The parade's Grand Marshals were USMC Maj. Buck Bradley, Sgt. Levi Bradley, USMC Sgt. Dakota Schmoe, and Ian Sutton, US Navy. After the parade, guests could walk through Forest Park and check out a number of displays including restored military vehicles, vintage uniforms, and weapons used during major wars.

A closing ceremony and flag retirement with Boy Scouts Troops 77 and 74 will be held at City Park on November 11 at 6 pm.

Sherry Wright would like to thank Ray Shumate, Mike Ott, Cody Ott, Gary Nicholson, Cora Thompson, Greg Gilroy, Bret Rose, Aaron Bien, Mike Guyett, Greg Mast, Brad Howard, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 912 and the Ottawa Elks for all of their help over the past 28 years.