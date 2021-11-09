Over 2,500 pairs of socks collected during Foot Pain Center of KC's "Socktober"

The Foot Pain Center of Kansas City-Ottawa spent the month of October collecting donated socks as part of its first-ever "Socktober" campaign and judging by its success, it may become an annual tradition.

Approximately 2,491 pairs of new socks of all sizes, colors, and varieties were donated by local businesses and community members throughout October. Foot Pain Center says 16 companies besides themselves contributed, including Arvest Bank, the City of Ottawa Fire Department, Kalmar, Security 1st Tile, and the women's group at First Baptist Church. The American Eagle Outfitters Distribution Center also donated $500 in cash, which Foot Pain Center says should be enough to purchase an additional 350 pairs of socks.

Additionally, Dr. Jacob Goldstein of Foot Pain Center entered into an agreement with the Ottawa Recreation Commission and its soccer teams. If they were able to donate at least fifty pairs of socks, Dr. Goldstein promised to donate new soccer balls to ORC. Foot Pain Center says ORC was "more than able" to reach this goal, so Dr. Goldstein followed through with his promise.

"We couldn't be more humbled by the huge hearts of the Franklin County community," Foot Pain Center said about Socktober's success. The socks will be donated to Hope House in Ottawa.