AdventHealth raises $1,500 for Franklin County Cancer Foundation during Oct. fundraiser

AdventHealth Ottawa raised $1,500 during its Pink Light campaign last month, the hospital announced Wednesday.

AdventHealth partnered with local businesses to "paint the town pink" throughout the October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Proceeds from pink light bulbs purchased during the campaign were donated to the Franklin County Cancer Foundation, an organization that helps families in Franklin County dealing with a cancer diagnosis. The foundation provides a variety of services to cancer patients, including medical equipment, financial assistance, individual support volunteers, and other necessary supplies like wigs. Since 1998, FCCF has raised over $800,000 to help cancer patients in Franklin County.