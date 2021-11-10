OPD partners with data analytics company to provide online crime map for community

The Ottawa Police Department has partnered with data analytics company LexisNexis Risk Solutions to provide an online crime map for members of the community.

According to OPD, the map, which can be accessed at www.communitycrimemap.com, analyzes crime data, alerts citizens about crime in their area, and allows OPD to alert the public about crimes as they occur.

Visitors to the website can view a map displaying the crimes that occured in a given time period with color-coded dots distinguishing the types of crimes. Clicking on a dot will show the user the date, time, and street where the crime occurred, as well as what agency responded to the call. Community members can also sign up for neighborhood watch reports that will automatically email breakdowns of recent crime activity, and submit an anonymous tip about a crime directly to OPD using the Community Crime Map. The Community Crime Map automatically syncs with OPD's records system to ensure all crime information is up to date.

The Ottawa Police Department also says it's working to update its website to provide more information to the public, including arrest logs.