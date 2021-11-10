Caroline and Isaac Wingert awarded KSU Legacy Scholarships

The Herald Staff

Ottawa’s Caroline Wingert and Isaac Wingert were among more than 200 K-State legacies have been recognized with the K-State Alumni Association’s Legacy Scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarships were awarded to 209 students, who are children and grandchildren of K-State alumni for the 2021-22 academic year. K-State students receiving the scholarships are incoming freshmen as well as current and transfer students.“Alumni across Kansas and the nation have encouraged the university and Association to address tuition issues of legacy students, and this program greatly assists us in those efforts,” Amy Button Renz, president and CEO of the Alumni Association, said. “The Association’s board of directors is committed to helping prospective students attend K-State.”

The scholarships are made possible through funds generated by the K-State License Plate program, administered by the Alumni Association for the university.

The state-issued license plates with the purple Powercat logo can be found on the back of more than 11,000 vehicles in Kansas. The program began in 1997, and the tax-deductible royalties paid on K-State License Plates have raised more than $5.5 million for student recognition and scholarships.