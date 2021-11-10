USD 289 recognized by State Dept. of Education's Kansas Can Star Recognition Program

Wellsville USD 289 was recently recognized by the Kansas State Department of Education's Kansas Can Recognition Program, the district announced Wednesday.

The Kansas Can Star Recognition Program recognizes districts that are successfully implementing the Department of Education's Kansas Can Outcomes. USD 289 was recognized in four outcomes: The Commissioner's Award, bronze for graduation rate, copper for high school graduation preparedness, and bronze for post-secondary success. The district says it's the most awards it has received in a single year since the awards were introduced.

"USD 298 continues to see overall growth across the Kansas Can Outcomes," the district said in a statement. "While these awards are not the whole story, they do reflect on the tremendous efforts of our staff and students as they work to achieve USD 289 outcomes as well as KDSE outcomes."

Kansas Can was developed by the Kansas State Department of Education in 2015 as a way to measure student growth beyond academics. Outcomes for Kansas Can schools include social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, individual plan of study based on career interest, high school graduation, and postsecondary success.