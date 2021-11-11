Franklin Co. Health Department hosting pediatric COVID vaccine clinics Nov. 16 and 23

The Franklin County Health Department will be holding pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics on November 16 and 23 at the Franklin County Commission Chambers, located at 1418 Main St. in Ottawa.

Children aged five to 11 will be able to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine from 4 to 5 pm. Dr. Ransom, Dr. Koster, and nurse Kaleigh from FCHD will be present to answer any questions or concerns.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are also welcome. Call 785-229-3538 to schedule an appointment. Appointments for the second dose will be made after the first dose is administered.