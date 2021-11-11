Ottawa University announces new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ottawa University has hired a new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Craig Kispert. Kispert, who previously served as the Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration at Seattle Pacific University, brings over 33 years of financial experience to Ottawa.

“After serving one institution for almost three decades, the last eight as CFO, I look forward to bringing all that experience and understanding to this new role for me at Ottawa University,” said Kispert. “From an outsider's perspective, Ottawa has the breadth and depth of educational delivery modes that position it well for continued growth in a competitive marketplace. I understand the level of activity and energy it has taken to get to this point, but that all should bode well for the future of OU. I look forward to playing a role in keeping that future bright. I'm thankful for the early welcome I have received from those at the University, and my wife and I are excited to make this move and begin the work.”

During his time at SPU, Kispert led a team of 125 full-time staff and oversaw financial and administrative operations for the school, which is located just outside downtown Seattle. Kispert was involved in entity-wide budget planning, debt structuring, and master planning and played a key role in helping the University reevaluate its operations during the pandemic.

“After more than a quarter-century at one of America’s leading Christian universities, Craig Kispert brings a wealth of experience in higher education finance and operations to OU,” said Dr. Bill Tsutsui, President & CEO of Ottawa University. “I am impressed by Craig’s skills and smarts, but just as importantly, by his genuine embrace of Ottawa University’s mission. I am excited to welcome him to the leadership team and to get right down to work with him on a range of projects critical to OU’s ongoing growth.”

Kispert will begin his duties on December 6. He succeeds OU's outgoing Executive Vice President and CFO Clark Ribordy, who will be retiring after 12 years with OU.