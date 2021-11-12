Author who brought forgotten rural Kansas schools to life in new book coming to Ottawa

Author James Kenyon is visiting the Ottawa Library to talk about his book, "Golden Rule Days", which tells the stories of 109 now-closed high schools across Kansas.

Kenyon, a retired veterinarian and native of Graham County in northeastern Kansas, drew inspiration for the book from his own high school experience. As a member of a graduating class of six, Kenyon believes his tiny class size provided advantages to his education and development as a young man rather than detriments: "There was limited competition in the classroom that may have pushed me to more academic endeavors. Athletics in small towns united the communities and the competition between these similar-sized schools was keen," He recalls. After graduating high school, Kenyon went on to study veterinary medicine at Kansas State University, eventually moving to Iowa and becoming president of the Iowa Veterinary Association.

Kenyon picked up writing upon retirement, and the idea for "Golden Rule Days" came to him after returning to Kansas for his 50-year high school reunion in 2016. Inspired to document the history of the now-closed rural high schools across the state, he took 12 trips back to Kansas, visiting all 105 counties in 15 months. Kenyon said he spoke to everyone from local citizens to librarians to former educators to tell the stories of at least one former high school per county. Although he had set out to chronicle the history of the schools themselves, it was clear to him that it would just as much be about the people who were a part of the school's history, Kenyon said. "It became all about the people and their stories that I learned to cherish," he said. "Kansas is such a beautiful state in every corner, which many people don't have the chance to see."

Three years after the epiphany at his high school reunion, "Golden Rule Days" was published. Every page is filled with notable information about each of the 109 schools featured, from mascots to school colors to notable alumni. One of the schools featured in the book is Richmond Rural High School in Franklin County. "I was drawn to Ottawa because of the possibility of sharing this history and story with a regional county seat community," Kenyon said. "I had stayed in Ottawa three years ago and learned so much of the previous history and the [Marais de Cygne] River's impact on the community." Among the interesting facts featured in Richmond Rural's page include the fact that a Rhodes Scholar graduated from the high school at the age of 15, then went on to graduate from Ottawa University and become an all-conference guard on the University of Kansas football team. Other stories include a recounting of a typhoid epidemic on campus, senior trips to New Orleans, and the ultimate closing of the school, which was mandated by the State of Kansas in 1963.

Kenyon hopes that readers not only learn something when they read his book, but that they are able to identify with some of the stories inside. By telling the stories of these now-closed schools, Kenyon's goal was to immortalize all of the individuals that made the schools what they were. "The book is a testament for the founders of the towns and the high schools," he said. "The bonds to build a school, the dedication of the teachers, and the sacrifices made during the World Wars and depression are not to be forgotten. Whether a former graduate, community member, former teacher, or one who enjoys history from our previous generations, this is truly a retrospect on our great state of Kansas."

James Kenyon will be at the Ottawa Library on November 18 at 6:30 pm. You can purchase a copy of "Golden Rule Days" from Watermark Books in Wichita, Flint Hill Books in Council Grove, or by asking your local bookstore to order a copy.