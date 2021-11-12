OPD Participating in Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign

The Ottawa Police Department will be joining law enforcement agencies across the state and the Kansas Highway Patrol by participating in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign from November 20-29. During this time, officers will be "aggressively enforcing" all Kansas traffic laws, especially occupant protection laws (think seatbelts), to make sure that everyone makes it to their Thanksgiving dinner, and back home, safely.

During this holiday season, OPD would like to remind everyone that buckling up saves lives.