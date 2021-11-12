Prairie Paws receives $15,000 grant from Banfield Foundation for spay and neuter surgeries

Prairie Paws Animal Shelter has received a $15,000 Veterinary Medical Equipment Grant from the Banfield Pet Hospital's Banfield Foundation.

Currently, Prairie Paws uses Kansas State University's Shelter Medicine program to perform spay and neuter operations on pets prior to adoption, which limits the number of surgeries that can be provided. With the grant, Prairie Paws can purchase surgery tables, anesthesia machines, surgical instruments and other items necessary to perform spay and neuters in-house. Prairie Paws says it is "confident the grant will allow them to help even more pets and the people that love them."