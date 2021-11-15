City warns of scam involving utility payments

The City of Ottawa Municipal Government is warning community members about a recent phone scam involving utility payments.

The City says some customers have been receiving a phone call from a (406) area code saying their utility account is overdue and will be disconnected. Currently, the City of Ottawa does not make phone calls to customers to collect overdue or late utility payments. Any information regarding your account will come by mail or email. Do not give any personal information to someone you don't know over the phone. If you suspect you've been affected by this scam, contact your credit card company or bank immediately.