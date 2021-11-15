Cyla Gardner receives Frontier Farm Credit scholarship

The Herald Staff

Cyla Gardner, Richmond, was one of eight Kansas State University students to to receive a Frontier Farm Credit scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year..

Gardner, a KSU junior, was awarded a $2,500 scholarship to continue studying Agricultural Education & Leadership Studies. This is the 25th year that Frontier Farm Credit has awarded land grant scholarships. Each year, KSU juniors and seniors planning to pursue a career in agriculture are invited to compete for the Frontier Farm Credit scholarships.

“Agriculture is a complex, high-risk industry that needs the best and brightest working to solve challenges and advance the field,” Karla Rosell, Regional Vice President of Retail Operations for Frontier Farm Credit's Manhattan office, said. “Frontier Farm Credit's scholarship program is here to help young people become those difference makers.”

Scholarship recipients must be enrolled in the College of Agriculture with course work emphasis in agribusiness or economics; or enrolled in the College of Business Administration with course work emphasis in agribusiness, finance, accounting or economics at KSU. Other scholarship criteria include: good academic standing, with a preferred GPA of at least 3.0; a written essay; and a background or work experience in agriculture.