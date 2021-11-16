AdventHealth Ottawa nationally recognized with "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

AdventHealth Ottawa recently received an "A" Grade from the Leapfrog Group, a national not-for-profit organization founded by health care experts and employers to ensure hospital safety.

“We are honored to have our hospital honored with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade,” said Dallas Purkeypile, CEO for AdventHealth Ottawa. “This rating is a reflection of our longstanding commitment to quality and the dedication of our team members to provide exceptional care to every patient, every time.”

The Leapfrog Group assigns a letter grade A through F to hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures, including errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program that focuses exclusively on prevention of medical errors and harm to patients.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of AdventHealth Ottawa for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”