Looking to give back this holiday season? Here are some local food and supply drives
While Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on everything we're grateful for, it's also a good time to give back to those in need. Here are some local food and supply drives happening this month to make sure everyone has a happy and healthy holiday season.
Spotlight Dance Academy: Nov 8-18, benefits Blessing Box Foundation
Items Needed: Peanut butter, ramen noodles, box dinners, drink mix, tuna, bread, individual snacks, rice, pasta, sauce (no glass jars), cereal, powdered milk, canned meat, soap, lotion, tampons, maxi pads, shaving cream, deodorant, toothpaste
Farm Bureau: Nov 1-30 at Office, 112 N. 17th St.
Items needed: canned chicken or tuna, pasta, rice, healthy cereal, peanut butter, pasta sauce, granola bars, potatoes, cash also accepted
Central Heights Middle School: Nov. 2-22 at CHMS
Items needed: canned goods, non-perishable food, gift cards to purchase meat
Ottawa Recreation Commission: Nov 1-30 at Goppert Building, 705 W 15th St
Items needed: new and used clothing, must be clean