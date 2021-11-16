Looking to give back this holiday season? Here are some local food and supply drives

While Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on everything we're grateful for, it's also a good time to give back to those in need. Here are some local food and supply drives happening this month to make sure everyone has a happy and healthy holiday season.

Spotlight Dance Academy: Nov 8-18, benefits Blessing Box Foundation

Items Needed: Peanut butter, ramen noodles, box dinners, drink mix, tuna, bread, individual snacks, rice, pasta, sauce (no glass jars), cereal, powdered milk, canned meat, soap, lotion, tampons, maxi pads, shaving cream, deodorant, toothpaste

Farm Bureau: Nov 1-30 at Office, 112 N. 17th St.

Items needed: canned chicken or tuna, pasta, rice, healthy cereal, peanut butter, pasta sauce, granola bars, potatoes, cash also accepted

Central Heights Middle School: Nov. 2-22 at CHMS

Items needed: canned goods, non-perishable food, gift cards to purchase meat

Ottawa Recreation Commission: Nov 1-30 at Goppert Building, 705 W 15th St

Items needed: new and used clothing, must be clean