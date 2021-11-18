Betty Sutton, longtime owner of Sutton's Jewelry, passes away at 95

Betty Sutton, who owned Sutton's Jewelry on Main Street with her husband Lionel, passed away November 16 at the age of 95.

"Betty was an amazing woman and longtime community advocate," said Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce CEO John Coen. "Her and her husband Lionel and now son Phil and daughter-in-law Cathy are fixtures in our downtown. Betty and Lionel, through their business Sutton’s Jewelry, witnessed the beginning of many Ottawa relationships, helping couples pick out their wedding rings. They helped me and my wife Cherry pick our rings 40 years ago. The entire community morns when a longtime Ottawa supporter passes…she will be missed."

Sutton was born January 21, 1926 in Richmond, Kansas and moved to Ottawa in 1972. Her husband of 61 years, Lionel Sutton, passed away in 2007. Mr. Sutton opened his jewelry store as a corner shop in Garnet in 1950 before moving to a storefront on Ottawa's main street in 1969. Betty and Lionel's son Phil and his wife have run Sutton's Jewelry together since 1995.

Betty is survived by her sons Douglas and Phil, and her daughter Marna, as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on November 20 at 2 pm at Dengel & Son Mortuary in Ottawa. Memorial contributions can be made to Ottawa First United Methodist Church or Richmond Community Museum by sending them to Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS, 66067.