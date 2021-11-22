Franklin County Farm Bureau, Kelly Neufeld make $875 donation to Blessing Box Foundation

The Franklin County Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau Financial Services Agent Kelly Neufeld teamed up to make an $875 donation to the Blessing Box Foundation as part of the Kansas Bureau Foundation's Campaign to End Hunger.

Ottawa has two Blessing Boxes, one behind The Goat Milk Soap Store and one at 5th and Main St. The boxes provide a variety of donated "blessings" that are free for anyone to take, from food to hygiene products. Ottawa's Blessing Box Foundation, led by Goat Milk Soap Store owners Joe and Julie Riggins, hosts a community Thanksgiving dinner each year for those in need. “Farmers and ranchers know how important it is for all families to have access to safe, nutritious food, especially over the holidays,” says Allen Campbell, Franklin County Farm Bureau member. “We are excited to be a part of the solution.”

Franklin County Farm Bureau is also currently accepting nonperishable food donations through the end of November for the CONNECT Mobile Food Pantry of Franklin County. Donations can be made at the Farm Bureau office at 112 W. 17th St. Members who donate will have their name entered in a raffle to win a massage by Brooke Stinson at Main Attraction Salon.