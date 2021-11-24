Ottawa Police attempting to identify suspect in relation to theft investigation

The Ottawa Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying a suspect in relation to a recent theft investigation.

According to OPD, a woman was seen leaving an Ottawa store on November 16 in a white SUV. The woman was wearing glasses, a white top, jeans, and flip-flops.

If you recognize the woman in the photos, you can call OPD's non-emergency number at 785-242-1700 or submit an anonymous tip at www.citizenobserver.com.