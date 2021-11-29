Giving Tuesday is November 30: Here's how you can give back to the community this year

Most people are familiar with the string of pseudo-holidays that follow Thanksgiving- first comes Black Friday, when hordes of shoppers storm the malls, trampling over each other for the best deals. Then comes Small Business Saturday, a newer introduction to the lineup that aims to promote shopping local. After a day of respite comes Cyber Monday, when those Black Friday deals move online. It seems a bit ironic that the day to celebrate family and be grateful for everything you have is followed by three near-consecutive days of shopping and consuming, which is why in 2012, the 92nd Street Y, a cultural and community center in New York, came up with Giving Tuesday as a way to remind people what the holiday season is really about. Here are a few charities and organizations in Franklin County you can give back to this Giving Tuesday if you are able:

United Way of Franklin County: According to its website, the United Way of Franklin County's mission is to "identify and effectively address community needs by mobilizing businesses, organizations, and individuals." UWFC consists of 18 local agencies, including the American Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, and Children's Mercy Hospital. United Way of Franklin County takes monetary donations and deploys volunteers for a number of projects, from delivering meals to mentoring at-risk youth.

Prairie Paws Animal Shelter: If you want to help animals this holiday season, look no further than Prairie Paws in Ottawa. The shelter houses dogs, cats and other small animals in need of forever homes, and they also offer programs like summer camp and dog training. Prairie Paws is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which means all donations are tax-deductible.

Franklin County Cancer Foundation: The Franklin County Cancer Foundation has been helping local families affected by cancer for over 20 years. Like Prairie Paws, this entirely volunteer-run organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so all donations are tax-deductible. FCCF provides things like medical equipment, counseling services, and financial assistance to Franklin Countians dealing with a cancer diagnosis. FCCF takes monetary donations as well as volunteers.

Hope House: Hope House is a nonprofit organization located in Ottawa that provides food, clothing, and other necessities to those in need throughout Franklin County. Hope House is always happy to accept food, clothing and monetary donations as well as new volunteers.

East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation: The East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation, or ECKAN, is a community action agency that serves low-income individuals in Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Chase, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Greenwood, Johnson, Lyon, Miami, Morris, Osage, Woodson and Wyandotte counties. ECKAN Franklin County provides services like free full-day preschool and free home weatherization. Monetary donations made to ECKAN go directly to the community and can be made online or by mail.

If you need additional information about any of the charities and organizations listed in this article, email MVentrelli@gannett.com.