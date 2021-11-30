Longtime Ottawa University Choir Director Stanley DeFries passes away

Former Ottawa University Choir Director Stanley DeFries passed away November 24 at the age of 92, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.

DeFries grew up in Muncie, Kansas and became involved in vocal and instrumental groups as a child. He married Alice Jo Hostetter in 1951, and the couple moved to Topeka, where DeFries worked as Minister of Music at the First Baptist Church. The couple had two children and lived everywhere from Washington DC to South Dakota before moving to Ottawa. A Sibyl Martin Distinguished Professor of Music, DeFries conducted the Ottawa University Concert Choir for twenty years, touring the United States and Europe. Ottawa University established the DeFries Society for the Performing Arts in honor of the couple's longtime support for the University's music programs.

Apart from his career at OU, DeFries served as musical director for several Broadway musicals, a music critic for two newspapers, and a judge for the District and Regional Auditions of the Metropolitan Opera. In his free time, DeFries was involved in a number of community organizations, including the Arts Council Board and the Ottawa Suzuki Strings. He was a Chair of the Franklin County United Way and a Paul Harris Society Member of Rotary International.

Upon his retirement in 1998, DeFries and his wife moved to Lawrence, where they remained active members of the musical community.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. DeFries will be announced at a later date.